A closer look at how PSG won the French title without losing a game

PARIS (AP) — Unbeaten Paris Saint-Germain has won Ligue 1 in early April with six games to spare.

Only the 2016 PSG side has won the French league earlier.

Here's a closer look at how PSG clinched a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title under coach Luis Enrique, who was criticized at the start of the campaign because of the team's ineffective style of play.

No Mbappé but more teamwork

Time and again, Kylian Mbappé bailed out PSG with late equalizers or winners during his final seasons with the club. For all of Mbappé’s undoubted ability and a club-record 256 goals, his heroics masked glaring deficiencies elsewhere.

The midfield was a bit soft and the defense often panicked under pressure in big games, with those factors leaving their goalkeeper too often exposed.

After Mbappé left for Real Madrid in the offseason, Luis Enrique had work to do.

He set things straight by saying Mbappé could not be replaced as a scorer and that results had to come through far better teamwork. He preferred to have several players chipping in regularly with goals, rather than spending another fortune on a superstar scorer who might also take time to settle in.

Young players such as 22-year-old Bradley Barcola, who has 18 goals this season, and 19-year-old Désiré Doué became symbols of a new-look PSG less dependant on big names.

Ruthless competion for places

Under Luis Enrique there has been no pampering of egos and preferential treatment for stars like in previous years when the likes of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were overly indulged.

Luis Enrique proved that point with a bold decision to drop forward Ousmane Dembélé on disciplinary grounds for a big Champions League game at Arsenal.

PSG lost that game 2-0 but the Spanish coach, although sometimes perceived as stubborn, made it crystal clear he was looking for dedication in his squad and he was non-negotiable on this point.

He was unhappy with Dembélé’s level of commitment at the time. So rather than shy away and meekly acquiesce to player power like some of his predecessors, Luis Enrique stood by his decision and was eventually proved right as Dembélé's form soared.

Dembélé’s transformation

Before this season, Dembélé was widely seen as a lightning-fast and skilful right winger who got into great scoring positions but was a wasteful finisher.

His previous season-best goal tally stood at a modest 14 in 48 games overall for Barcelona during the 2018-19 campaign, and he had only once reached double figures in the league with 12 for Rennes in 2015-16.

But a decisive tactical switch by Luis Enrique paid huge dividends. He released Dembélé from his restrictive role as a winger and played him through the middle in a roaming role which also allowed him to drift to the wings.

The result has been emphatic, with Dembélé topping the Ligue 1 scoring charts with 21 goals and 32 overall.

Kvaratskhelia's arrival

Luis Enrique succeeded in signing flying winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli at the second attempt after failing last year.

Even though PSG was moving away from the galactico era, there was still something missing in attack during an inconsistent first part of the season where PSG wasted chances galore.

Kvaratskhelia joined for 70 million euros ($72 million) and has added skill, goals, and assists. Kvaratskhelia's versatility also allowed Luis Enrique to deploy him on either wing and therefore enhance his attacking options.

Perhaps most crucially of all, the Georgia forward has a tremendous work ethic and has led by example by constantly tracking back to help out defenders.

Super-sub Ramos and Doué's emergence

Could there be a more unselfish team player than striker Gonçalo Ramos?

Many players of his scoring ability might sulk or complain about being on the bench.

But the Portugal forward's attitude has been irreproachable.

Furthermore, he has been clinical when given his chance and has contributed 14 goals in 30 games.

Doué joined PSG from Rennes for around 50 million euros ($55 million) in the offseason, which appeared a hefty fee for an unproven young player.

But Luis Enrique, who coached Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar when Barcelona won the Champions League in 2015, saw in him a game-changing ability.

His hunch was backed up by the fact Rennes has a proven ability to develop young players, with Dembélé also coming through the Brittany club's rich youth ranks a decade ago.

Doué has proved an overwhelmingly good signing with his ability to improvise in tight situations, his skilful touches and his runs from deep.

He has also contributed 11 goals and showed remarkably good composure against Liverpool in a high-octane Champions League round-of-16 game last month.

Four PSG players have scored 10 or more goals overall this season, twice as many as last season.

Rather than relying on Mbappé and ageing stars like Ibrahimovic and Messi, PSG has a young and vibrant attack and the foundations are in place for a brighter future. ___

