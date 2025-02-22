ROME (AP) — Four days after getting eliminated from the Champions League, AC Milan dropped further into crisis with an error-strewn 2-1 loss at Torino in Serie A on Saturday.

The mistakes started with an own goal from Malick Thiaw five minutes in when a clearance from Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan ricocheted off his own defender into the net.

United States international Christian Pulisic then failed to convert a penalty for the first time in his career when Torino goalkeeper Sergej Milinkovic-Savic lunged to his right to push away the American’s low spot kick.

Milinkovic-Savic has saved four of the five penalties he’s faced this season.

After a shot from Milan’s Joao Felix hit the post, the Rossoneri equalized with a shot from Tijjani Reijnders in the 74th. But Torino reclaimed the lead two minutes later with a quick shot from Gvidas Gineitis following a free kick that seemed to surprise Milan.

Milan remained seventh while Torino moved up to 11th.

On Tuesday, Milan was eliminated from the Champions League by Feyenoord on 2-1 aggregate.

Later, defending champion Inter Milan had a chance to move ahead of Napoli and claim the Serie A lead with a win over visiting Genoa at the San Siro.

Earlier, Parma coach Cristian Chivu had a successful debut with a 2-0 win over regional rival Bologna; and fourth-place Lazio was held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Venezia.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer