AC Milan exits Champions League in draw that sends Feyenoord to round of 16

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan was to left rue Theo Hernandez’s sending off for diving as Feyenoord advanced to the Champions League last 16 at the former European champion’s expense with a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their playoff on Tuesday.

Hernandez earned his second yellow card for a dive in the 51st minute when Milan was dominating after forward Santiago Giménez’s first-minute goal had leveled the tie against his former team. Feyenoord had won the first leg of the playoff 1-0 last week.

But Milan’s defense looked anything but assured after Hernandez was sent off. Hugo Bueno crossed for Julián Carranza to head Feyenoord level on the night in the 73rd, giving the Dutch team a 2-1 win on aggregate.

In other playoffs later Tuesday, Bayern Munich was hosting Celtic with a 2-1 lead, Benfica was leading 1-0 before hosing Monaco, and Atalanta was 2-1 to Club Brugge before the Belgian club’s visit.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer