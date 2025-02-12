ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — A rare howler from standout goalkeeper Mike Maignan gifted Feyenoord a quick lead against AC Milan in their Champions League playoff on Wednesday.

With heavy rain falling in the port city of Rotterdam, the France No. 1 was beaten in the third minute by Brazilian forward Igor Paixão's shot from the left side of the penalty area.

The greasy surface may have played a factor but the experienced Maignan seemed to misjudge the angled shot, which bounced up off his hands and flew in at the near post.

It was even more surprising given Maignan's ability.

He was voted the best goalkeeper in the Italian league when Milan won the Serie A title in 2022.

He was also the French league's best goalie in 2019 with Lille, where he made a name for himself as a brilliant shot-stopper with great composure.

But his mistake gave Pascal Bosschaart the ideal start as interim Feyenoord coach. He took charge just two days before the game after the club sacked Brian Priske.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer