After grind of MLS regular season, Toronto FC looks forward to Leagues Cup challenge

TORONTO — Like the rest of Major League Soccer, Toronto FC is taking a break from regular-season play to focus on the Leagues Cup.

After the grind of a busy summer schedule, the annual cup tournament for MLS and Liga MX sides offers a new challenge. Toronto, which currently sits eighth in the Eastern Conference at 9-14-3 and occupying one of the final two wild-card playoff berths, will resume its post-season push when league play resumes Aug. 24.

Toronto opens Leagues Cup play Saturday at the New York Red Bulls, with an Aug. 4 visit by Mexico's Pachuca to come.

"An exciting opportunity for the team," said Toronto coach John Herdman. "We've been battling in MLS and had a lot of games in recent times, fighting for the playoff spots … This is sort of a welcome distraction for the group to focus on a one-off game — that's really what these are."

"There's just been a light, bright mood around the camp this week," he added.

Plus, the Leagues Cup comes with a trophy, Herdman said.

"Big players, they get excited when there's silverware right in front of them," he noted.

The Red Bulls (10-4-11) are fourth in the East, 11 points ahead of TFC with a game in hand. The New Yorkers are coming off a 3-1 win over second-place FC Cincinnati and are unbeaten in their last eight games (2-0-6).

Toronto has won two of its last three, including a 1-0 victory at CF Montreal last time out, after a seven-game losing streak in all competitions

The Leagues Cup, now in its fourth edition, has grown to involve all 29 teams from MLS and all 18 from Liga MX.

Liga MX champion Club America and MLS title-holder Columbus Crew have been given byes to the knockout round of 32. The other 45 entries have been divided into 15 groups of three teams.

The top two from each group advance to the round of 32.

The tournament, which opened Friday and runs through Aug. 25, began in 2019 and also took place in 2020 and 2023. It was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and was replaced by a scaled-down eight-team event in 2022 due to the FIFA World Cup.

Mexico's Cruz Azul and Leon won in 2019 and '20, respectively while Lionel Messi and Inter Miami hoisted the trophy last year. The top three teams qualify for the CONCACAF Champions Cup with the winner earning a bye to the round of 16 of the elite club championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Canadian MLS teams did not take part until 2023, with only Vancouver Whitecaps FC surviving the group stage.

Newly signed Toronto defender Henry Wingo will not make the trip to New Jersey so he can continue training in Toronto. Herdman also said forward Deandre Kerr is doubtful with a foot injury.

Midfielder Brandon Servania, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in October, has resumed full training while wingback Tyrese Spicer is back running after suffering a "slight fracture" to one of his vertebrae. Midfielder Alonso Coello (thigh) is several weeks away from returning, however.

Toronto lost 3-0 to the Red Bulls when the clubs met in league play at Red Bull Arena on June 22 in a game delayed for one hour and 40 minutes due to inclement weather.

TFC's Leagues Cup campaign was short and not very special last year.

Toronto lost 5-0 to New York City FC at Red Bull Arena and 1-0 to Mexico's Atlas at BMO Field, with the NYCFC loss one of the low points in a dismal 2023 season.

Montreal defeated Mexico's Pumas 4-2 in a penalty shootout and lost 1-0 to visiting D.C. United, also failing to move on.

Vancouver edged Mexico's Leon in a marathon 16-15 penalty shootout at B.C. Place Stadium and beat the Los Angeles Galaxy with two late goals on the road before losing at home to Mexico's Tigres 5-3 in a penalty shootout in the round of 32.

Miami defeated Nashville SC in last year's final via penalty shootout while the Philadelphia Union blanked Mexico's Monterrey 3-0 in the third-place game

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024