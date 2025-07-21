Ismaël Koné is likely to leave Marseille this summer, with his representative Nick Mavromaras telling TSN he hopes it's "just a matter of time" before the 23-year-old departs on either a loan move or full transfer.

There have been reports out of Europe connecting Koné with Roma in Serie A. Mavromaras is staying quiet about Koné's next destination.

Koné has reported to Marseille's preseason training, but is currently practising away from the first team alongside five others. That exclusion from the team is another chapter in the drawn-out break-up between Koné and the club.

Koné's $18 million move from Watford to the south of France last summer was a monumental move for the Montreal native at the time. Nevertheless, he never really found his footing with the historic French club.

First, ankle injuries hampered Koné's early months at Marseille, but it was the very public way Koné's relationship with manager Roberto Di Zerbi deteriorated that ultimately led to a January loan to Stade Rennais.

Last winter, Di Zerbi called out Koné's professionalism during media availabilities, but in a clip from the club's documentary series posted to social media, it appears the dispute between the coach and player nearly became a physical altercation.

Koné made just nine appearances for Marseille, and 13 appearances, including two goals, while out on loan.

Marseille opens the 2025-2026 Ligue 1 season against Rennes on Aug. 15.