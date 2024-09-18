KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Alan Pulido and Erik Thommy each scored two goals Wednesday night to help Sporting Kansas City beat the Colorado Rapids 4-1.

Pulido beat goalkeeper Zack Steffen with a rolling shot from the top of the penalty area to give Sporting KC a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute. He doubled the lead in the opening minutes of the second half when, after a Rapids turnover, he split a pair of defenders in the center of the area and scored on a side-netter in the 49th.

Thommy added goals for Kansas City (8-15-7) in the 69th minute and another that capped the scoring in the 82nd.

Michael Edwards, a 24-year-old defender, scored his first MLS goal in the 75th minute to pull the Rapids to 3-1.

Colorado (14-10-5) had its three-game win streak snapped and lost for the second time in its last eight.

___

