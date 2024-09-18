ATLANTA (AP) — Alexey Miranchuk scored on a booming shot in the 84th minute to give Atlanta United a 2-2 tie with MLS-leading Inter Miami, which brought on Lionel Messi as a substitute Wednesday night looking to move a step closer to the Supporters’ Shield.

After making a triumphant return to the Miami lineup with two goals and an assist last weekend, Messi started this game on the bench. Coach Gerardo Martino wanted to manage the minutes of his 37-year-old star, who is coming back from an injury with the club in the midst of a busy stretch.

Messi trotted on in the 61st, shortly after Leo Campana had scored off a deflected free kick to put the Herons in front. But the Argentine star and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner couldn't find the net in his limited time on the field.

Miami improved to 19-4-6 with five matches remaining in the regular season. The Herons pushed 12 points ahead of LA Galaxy, who played later Wednesday against Portland, in their bid to gain home-field advantage throughout the MLS playoffs.

Messi showed flashes including a backfooted pass to Federico Redondo, who misfired trying to get it back to the Miami star on the give-and-go. In stoppage time, Messi dribbled around three players in the penalty area but failed to get off a shot. Finally, he threw up his arms in frustration when another pass was intercepted by Atlanta.

With the home team trailing 2-1, Miranchuk unleashed a left-footed shot from 20 meters out that found the top left corner of the goal.

Both teams created a plethora of scoring chances in the closing minutes, but neither could break through.

Miami grabbed the lead on David Ruiz’s goal in the 29th off another deflection. Franco Negri’s pass hit someone just outside the area, somehow got through three other players and wound up going right to Ruiz, who was all alone between two Atlanta defenders and slid the shot past Brad Guzan.

United tied it in the 56th when Saba Lobjanidze’s header slipped between the legs of Miami keeper Drake Callender.

The announced crowd of 67,795 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium roared when Messi and three of his teammates trotted to the end line to begin warming up about three minutes into the second half.

Campana put the Herons ahead with a free kick that was intended for the right corner of the Atlanta goal. But the ball deflected off Dax McCarty and ricocheted into the net on the left side. Guzan, diving the other way, never had a chance.

Two minutes later, Messi came on for Julian Gressel.

UP NEXT

Inter Miami: Faces New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Atlanta United: Travels to New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

