As speculation over Alphonso Davies' club future has simmered for months, negotiations are apparently now reaching a boiling point.

The 23-year-old continues to be linked with a potential free transfer away from Bayern Munich next summer. But, Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk of German's Bild reported on Tuesday that Davies could still sign a contract extension with the German giants.

And then in the same report, honorary team president Uli Hoeness apparently rebuked Davies' agent Nick Huoseh, saying Davies should "restrain" his long time representation and lower his salary demands.

Hoeness then added Huoseh "doesn't even know that there's air in the ball."

"I won't be hurling insults around when discussing Alphonso's future," Huoseh said when reached by TSN Tuesday night.

"My priority is Alphonso's future."

Now in the final year of his current deal, Davies can sign a precontract with any team come January. The Edmonton-native has long been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester City, and Manchester United are now reportedly interested too.

Huoseh insists he won't be looking to write headlines through social media.

"I have always said: If Bayern wants to discuss anything, we can talk about it all in the boardroom."