Amad Diallo rescued Manchester United with a late 12-minute hat trick to earn a 3-1 win over last-place Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday.

The 22-year-old winger equalized in the 82nd minute, put United ahead in the 90th and added a third goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time, just when it looked like his team was heading for a fourth straight home loss for the first time since the 1930s.

An own-goal by Manuel Ugarte put Southampton ahead in the 43rd minute at Old Trafford.

Diallo’s late exploits came a week after he signed a five-year contract extension with the club and underlined his status as a potential star of the future — and a shining light in a miserable season for United which looked like continuing against an opponent on just six points and 10 from safety.

Diallo turned the game around with a flurry of goals despite being played at wing back against Southampton.

“I am ready to play every position — I am ready to play as a wing back, No. 10, where the manager likes to put me. I am ready to fight for this club,” the Ivory Coast international said.

“I'm happy to score a hat trick but the most important thing is a win for the club.”

The victory continued an uptick for the fallen English giant, which beat Arsenal in a penalty shootout in the FA Cup on Sunday and was impressive in a 2-2 draw at first-place Liverpool in United’s previous league game.

United climbed to 12th place in the league.

Ipswich drops into relegation zone

The three relegation places are now filled by the teams promoted last season after Ipswich lost at home to Brighton 2-0.

Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter scored second-half goals for Brighton, which climbed to ninth place.

Ipswich dropped below Wolverhampton into third-to-last place and is only ahead of Leicester and Southampton.

