TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie has a signed a contract extension to stay at Juventus until June 2026, the Italian club said Friday.

McKennie had a team-high 10 assists in all competitions for Juventus last season and has scored 13 goals for the club since joining in 2020.

He spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Leeds, which was then in the Premier League.

