American midfielder McKennie inks contract extension to stay at Juventus until 2026
Weston McKennie - The Canadian Press
Published
Updated
TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie has a signed a contract extension to stay at Juventus until June 2026, the Italian club said Friday.
McKennie had a team-high 10 assists in all competitions for Juventus last season and has scored 13 goals for the club since joining in 2020.
He spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Leeds, which was then in the Premier League.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer