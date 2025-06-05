Another Canadian could soon be plying his trade in Belgium.

TSN's Matt Scianitti confirms reports that Anderlecht are interested in CF Montreal midfielder Nathan Saliba.

The team declined comment on the reports.

Saliba, 21, was named in Canada's Gold Cup squad earlier on Thursday. The Longueuil, Que. native is currently with Jesse Marsch's squad ahead of the Canadian Shield tournament in Toronto where Canada will take on Ukraine and Cote d'Ivoire at BMO Field on June 7 and June 10, respectively. Saliba has previously made two appearances for Canada, making his senior debut in a 2-1 win over the United States last September.

A product of the CFMTL academy, Saliba has made 68 Major League Soccer appearances for the club over his three professional seasons. In 2025, Saliba has made 18 appearances across all competitions, registering a goal.

Saliba was named the Canada Soccer Youth Player of the Year in 2024.

The champions of Belgium on a record 34 occasions, Anderlecht finished fourth in the Belgian Pro League this past season. The current squad features Belgium midfielder Thorgan Hazard, Mexico midfielder Cesar Huerta and Denmark forward Kasper Dolberg.

Among those who have played for the club in the past include Vincent Kompany, Romelu Lukaku, Sasha Kljestan and Youri Tielemans.