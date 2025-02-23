CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Anders Dreyer and San Diego FC didn't waste any time in making their presence felt in Major League Soccer.

Dreyer scored a pair of goals as the expansion team made a successful debut, beating the defending MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy 2-0 on Sunday.

“It was a debut for a lot of the guys in MLS. It’s nice to give the club a club a nice start,” Dreyer said. “We want more. We're off tomorrow and looking forward to Saturday.”

Both of San Diego's designated players played huge roles. Dreyer, a 26-year old midfielder from Denmark who was acquired from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht, scored in the 52nd and 93rd minutes.

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano — San Diego's first big signing last June — assisted on the first goal. Lozano, who has played for Mexico in the last two World Cups, was with PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands until Jan. 1.

San Diego is the 10th club to join MLS since 2017, but only the third to win its first match, joining Los Angeles FC (2018) and St. Louis City (2023).

“I think it’s nice playing against the champions. That was a tough game to play because Galaxy has good players. We showed today that we had things we worked on,” Lozano said through an interpreter.

Dreyer took advantage of a turnover for the first goal. Galaxy defender Emiro Garcés slipped after taking a pass from goalkeeper Novak Micovic in the box. Lozano pounced on the loose ball and fired a pass to Dreyer, whose left-footed shot beat Micovic.

The forward sealed the match with a left-footed blast into the upper left corner of the net after getting a pass from Tomás Ángel.

CJ dos Santos made three saves to get the shutout.

“We said from the beginning, we’re here to win. How we win and who we win with matters. So the tone was set from day one,” coach Mikey Varas said. “This is just a step in the direction of where we want to go. Tonight is about celebrating. Tomorrow is about resting. And then Tuesday we get to work so that we can keep making steps."

Miguel Berry had the Galaxy's best chance, a point-blank shot in the 79th minute that dos Santos turned away.

It was the Galaxy's first loss at Dignity Health Park since the 2023 season finale. The six-time MLS Cup champs were missing forward Joseph Paintsil (quad) and midfielder Riqui Puig (knee). Puig is not expected back until early summer.

Micovic had four saves for the Galaxy.

“We looked a little disjointed. It didn't look like a team that won the championship. We looked like a team that is putting things together still,” coach Greg Vanney said.

San Diego plays its first home game on Saturday against St. Louis, but MLS commissioner Don Garber was happy to see a good amount of fans make the drive north. San Diego supporters filled four sections in the upper deck.

“There are many things that have taken a long time to achieve. Getting San Diego into the league has been a long-term goal and objective,” Garber said before the game. “Our league has to constantly remind ourselves we are new, better to get it right than done fast. And ensure when it does happen that you are clicking on all cylinders.”

