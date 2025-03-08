FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Defenders Andrew Gutman and Leonardo Barroso scored two minutes apart late in the second half of Barroso's league debut and the Chicago Fire spoiled FC Dallas' home opener with a 3-1 victory on Saturday night.

Logan Farrington used an assist from Anderson Julio to score for the first time this season and give Dallas the lead in the 57th minute. Farrington had four goals and eight assists in 10 starts and 29 appearances as a rookie last season. Julio picked up his first assist in his first season with the club. Julio also has a goal this season after posting 26 with six assists over four seasons with Real Salt Lake.

Chicago scored the equalizer in the 82nd minute when Gutman used an assist from Hugo Cuypers and 19-year-old midfielder Sergio Oregel to find the net for the first time this season. Cuypers earned his first assist of the campaign on Gutman's 12th career netter. It was the first assist for Oregel in his third career start and fourth appearance.

Barroso scored the go-ahead goal off a rebound.

Cuypers capped the scoring with a penalty-kick goal in the first minute of stoppage time. The PK was awarded after Cuypers was fouled by Sebastien Ibeagha. Cuypers scored twice in a 2-2 draw with D.C. United last week.

Chris Brady finished with five saves for the Fire (1-1-1). Brady had a save on a PK attempt by Dallas' Petar Musa in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Maarten Paes totaled four saves for Dallas (1-1-1), which opened the season with a victory and a draw in a pair of road matches under first-year coach Eric Quill.

The Fire travel to play Toronto FC on Saturday. Dallas will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

