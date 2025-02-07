Another De Rosario to wear Toronto FC first-team colours this season

TORONTO - Toronto FC will have another De Rosario wearing first-team colours this year.

Goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario, the son of former TFC captain and Canada Soccer Hall of Famer Dwayne De Rosario, has signed a first-team contract as a homegrown player through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028.

The 20-year-old De Rosario becomes the 35th player in club history to sign for the first team from the academy.

The younger De Rosario, whose TFC 2 contract expired at the end of last year, will be behind starter Sean Jonson and Luka Gavran on the depth chart.

"We're very excited to have Adisa as a part of the first-team roster," Toronto GM Jason Hernandez said in a statement. "He has worked extremely hard throughout his time in the academy and TFC II, and we're looking forward to continuing to provide opportunities for him to develop and grow."

De Rosario has recorded 55 saves through 25 appearances since joining TFC II on March 23, 2023.

He spent time on loan that year with York United FC of the Canadian Premier League, where he made four appearances.

De Rosario joined the Toronto academy in 2015, playing across multiple age groups. In 2022, he signed a short-term development deal with the CPL's Halifax Wanderers, making his pro debut against Forge FC on Oct. 9, 2022.

His older brother, Osaze De Rosario, joined the Tacoma Defiance, of the MLS Next Pro league from York last March.

Their father was named to Major League Soccer’s list of “The 25 Greatest” in December 2020 as part of the league’s 25th anniversary celebrations. Known as DeRo, he won the MLS Cup four times, twice earning MLS Cup MVP honours, and was the 2011 MLS MVP and MLS Golden Boot recipient.

Dwayne De Rosario had two stints with Toronto (2008-10 and 2014), also playing for San Jose, Houston, the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United. He won 81 caps for Canada with 22 goals.

He retired with 103 goals and 76 assists in 341 career MLS regular-season games. He remains a Toronto club ambassador.

Adisa was born in San Jose when his father played for the San Jose Earthquakes. He was 10 when his father, then with TFC, announced his retirement in May 2015.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025