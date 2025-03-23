COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Antony Alves Santos and Kevin Kelsy scored for Portland and the Timbers defeated the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Saturday night.

In first-half stoppage time, Colorado's Josh Atencio misplayed a ball for an own goal that gave Portland a 1-0 lead.

Three minutes into the second half, Antony scored with a right-footed shot from the central position outside the box to the middle-left zone. The goal was assisted by Santiago Moreno.

Portland's 2-0 lead lasted until the 75th minute when Kevin Kelsy scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the middle-right zone. The goal was assisted by Jimer Fory, with the second assist by David Da Costa.

James Pantemis had two saves for the shutout for Portland (2-1-2) and Adam Beaudry saved three for Colorado (2-3-0).

Colorado will play at home against Charlotte on March 29.

Portland will be at home against Houston on March 30.

