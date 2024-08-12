Julian Alvarez is headed to La Liga.

The World Cup and Copa America-winning Argentina forward has joined Atletico in a transfer from Manchester City.

The 24-year-old Alvarez has signed through 2030.

Alvarez penned a goodbye note to City and its fans ahead of the move.

"Today I say goodbye to this amazing club, with a lot of emotion," Alvarez wrote. "These have been two very special years. During this time, I have grown and learnt a lot - both as a player and as a person."

A native of Calchin, Alvarez is a product of the River Plate academy and broke through with the first team in 2018.

After five years with the team, he signed for City in 2022 in a move believed to be worth £14 million.

In two seasons at the Etihad, Alvarez made a combined 67 appearances, scoring 20 goals. He notched 36 goals across all competitions. In his time with the club, Alvarez won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the 2023 Champions League title.

Internationally, Alvarez has been capped 36 times by the Albiceleste since making his senior debut in 2021. He has nine goals in an Argentina shirt.

Alvarez has won two Copas America, including this past summer's, and the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.