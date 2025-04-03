Gabriel Magalhaes's season is over.

Arsenal announced Thursday the 27-year-old centre-back injured his hamstring during Tuesday's win over Fulham and will require surgery.

The Brazil defender was substituted at halftime of the 2-1 victory. The expectation is that Gabriel will be ready for the start of next season.

Gabriel has made 28 league appearances for the club this season.

The injury comes with the Gunners set to embark on the final eight of the Champions League. Arsenal hosts holders Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarterfinals tie on Tuesday at the Emirates.

While mathematically alive in the Premier League race, the second-place Gunners trail Liverpool by 12 points with eight matches remaining.

A native of Sao Paulo, Gabriel was in his fifth season in London, having joined Arsenal from Lille in 2020 for £27 million. He's made 160 Premier League appearances over five seasons.

Internationally, Gabriel has been capped 14 times by the Selecao.

The Gunners return to Premier League action on Saturday with a visit to Everton.