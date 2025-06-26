LONDON (AP) — Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly has signed a new long-term contract after making his first team debut last season.

The 18-year-old academy graduate established himself as one of the brightest prospects in the Premier League last term and became an England international.

Arsenal did not give the length of the deal.

“I want a legacy. I want to win everything there is to win in the game,” Lewis-Skelly said on Thursday. “I want to win trophies on the biggest stages whilst being a person that’s always learning and stays grounded, which is so important.”

Lewis-Skelly joined Arsenal as an eight-year-old and made his senior debut against Manchester City in September. He had 39 first-team appearances last season.

