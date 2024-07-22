Arsenal is close to finalizing the transfer of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, Fabrizio Romano reports.

A medical and official contract signing for the Italy centre-back is expected in the next week.

Calafiori, 22, is a product of the Roma academy and made his senior debut in 2020. After 10 Serie A appearances for the club over three seasons, he joined Swiss side Basel in 2022 before returning to Italy with the Rossblu last season.

The Rome native starred for Bologna last season and was named Serie A Player of the Month for May as the club earned its first-ever Champions League berth and return to European football for the first time since 2000.

Internationally, Calafiori has been capped five times by the Azzurri and made three starts for Italy at this summer's Euro 2024.