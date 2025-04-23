Thomas Partey's contract is set to end, but his time at the Emirates might not be over just yet.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports Arsenal and the Ghana midfielder are in talks over an extension.

Partey, 31, is in his fifth season in London after a £45 million move from Atletico. He's made 30 league appearances this season and has been a key contributor to Arsenal's run to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2009.

Ornstein notes that Partey would be interested in a two-year extension or a one-year deal plus an option.

Because Partey is into the final sixth months of a deal that is set to expire on June 30, he is free to negotiate and even sign a pre-contract agreement with teams abroad before the official opening of the transfer window.

A native of Krobo Odumase, Partey has been capped 53 times by the Black Stars and has appeared in three African Cups of Nations and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.