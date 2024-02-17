Arsenal keeps pressure on EPL leader Liverpool after routing Burnley

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal kept the pressure on English Premier League leader Liverpool by routing Burnley 5-0 on Saturday.

Last week, Arsenal blew away West Ham 6-0. The Gunners have won their last six games in the league and scored five or more goals in three of them.

Saka scored on either side of halftime and Arsenal remained within two points of Liverpool.

Martin Odegaard put Arsenal ahead in the fourth minute and Saka doubled their lead from the penalty spot in the 41st.

Saka scored again two minutes after halftime and goals from Leandro Trossard in the 66th and Kai Havertz in the 78th completed the rout.

Second-from-bottom Burnley was above only Sheffield United on goal difference, having played a game more.

Sheffield United could move off the foot of the table on Sunday if it avoids defeat against Brighton.

Burnley has won one of its last 12 games in all competitions.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer