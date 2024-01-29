Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta firmly distanced himself from the impending vacancy at Camp Nou on Monday.

On Saturday, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez announced he will be leaving the club at season's end and Arteta's name has arisen as a possible successor.

The 41-year-old Arteta is a product of the Barca academy, but says that he isn't interested in returning to his homeland.

"Who, me? No. That is totally fake news," Arteta said of reports of his interest. "What you read, I'm really upset about it. I couldn't believe it. It has no sources. I'm in the right place with the right people and feel really good about it. I'm embracing a beautiful journey with this club and there's still a lot to do. I have a strong relationship with the board. Things come in a natural way. When the time is right we will have those [contract] discussions and find the best way to deal with it."

In his fifth season as Gunners boss, Arteta has led the club to a pair of FA Cup titles. His current deal expires in the summer of 2025.

As a player, Arteta spent time with Arsenal, Everton, Real Sociedad, Rangers and Paris Saint-Germain over a 17-year pro career.