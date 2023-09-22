Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that while he sympathizes with Aaron Ramsdale, it's up to him to make the best possible choices for the team.

The England goalkeeper's run of 52 straight Premier League starts for the Gunners came to an end last weekend against Everton with recently signed Spain goalkeeper David Raya given the start in the 1-0 win. Raya also started in the team's 4-0 win over PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday.

"I suffer and care about every player who's not playing, but this is the competition," Arteta said ahead of Sunday's home date with Tottenham Hotspur. "This is my job as well to make decisions in the best possible way for the team."

Arteta says he has yet to decide who will get the start against Spurs, but he understands if Ramsdale feels aggrieved right now.

"I understand [if he's frustrated] and it's very difficult for every player," Arteta said. "He's been very supportive and good around the place and that's what I expect from every single player because when you're on the field there is someone else who's not, so it works both ways. So far he's been very good. It is hard and with other players it's the same. Aaron is an exceptional character and has a charisma and aura around him and we all know that. "We have to deal with that but I need to make a lineup to prepare for the game."

Runners-up last season, the Gunners have 13 points through five matches and sit two points behind leaders and last season's champions, Manchester City.