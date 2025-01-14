MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Gabriel Jesus' knee injury is “not looking good,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Tuesday.

The Brazil striker was taken off after 40 minutes in Arsenal's FA Cup loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

He will undergo further test to determine the severity of the damage sustained, but Arteta did not sound positive when speaking ahead of his team's Premier League game against Tottenham Wednesday.

“We know more now and it’s not looking good at all. We need to review with one more specialist,” he said.

Arteta would not comment on reports that Jesus had damaged his ACL.

“I don’t want to confirm anything until we’ve had the final report this afternoon,” Arteta said. "It’s the doctor’s job to do that, but we were very worried straight away after the game and we are very worried today.”

Arsenal is already without Bukayo Saka due to a hamstring injury.

Arteta said the title challenger was “actively looking in the market to improve the squad” during the January transfer window.

“It would be naive not to do that because it is always an opportunity to evolve the team and improve the squad, especially with the circumstances,” he said. “So yes, we are looking and we are trying and let’s see what we are able to do.”

