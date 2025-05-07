Arsenal travels to PSG looking to overturn deficit, reach first Champions League final in 19 years

PARIS (AP) — PSG striker Ousmane Dembélé will start on the bench against Arsenal in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal Wednesday because of a slight hamstring injury he sustained after scoring in London last week.

Arsenal looks to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg when the teams meet at the Parc des Princes.

Dembélé, who returned to training this week, has scored eight goals in nine Champions League appearances in 2025 — including the winner in the first leg.

Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will make PSG's attacking line.

The Gunners are trying to reach their first Champions League final in 19 years.

The winner takes on Inter Milan on May 31 after the three-time champions defeated Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in one of the greatest semifinals in the competition's history.

Both teams are looking for a first title and second appearance in the final. PSG lost to Borussia Dortmund at this stage last year. The French side was beaten by Bayern Munich in the 2020 final, while Arsenal was runner-up to Barcelona in 2006.

Arsenal welcomed the return of midfielder Thomas Partey, who was suspended for the first leg. His absence was a big loss for the Gunners as Declan Rice was forced to play in a less advanced role and PSG controlled the midfield early on.

Partey's return should allow Mikel Merino to play up front in a position where he has blossomed since Kai Havertz's injury earlier this season.

The only two teams to reach the Champions League final after losing the first leg of their semifinal at home were Ajax in 1996 and Tottenham in 2019.

According to UEFA statistics, PSG has won 18 of 19 ties after a first-leg away victory. Arsenal has never overturned a home first-leg defeat in European competition, losing all five ties.

