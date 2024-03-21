Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from the England squad with injury ahead of friendlies with Brazil and Belgium.

No specific injury was disclosed. The Three Lions announced Saka would not be replaced.

Saka, 22, played all 90 minutes of the Gunners' last match ahead of the international break, a 2-1 win over Brentford.

A native of West London, Saka has been capped 32 times by England since his senior debut in 2020 and has scored 11 international goals.

He's made 27 Premier League appearances this season, scoring 13 goals.

The Gunners currently sit atop the table on 64 points, level with Liverpool, but ahead on goal difference.

They return to action from the international break on Mar. 31 with a titanic clash against holders Manchester City, currently in third place on 63 points.

Arsenal is looking for their first Premier League title since 2004/