LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton defender Ashley Young will leave the club as a free agent in the offseason when his contract expires.

The 39-year-old Young, a former Manchester United and England player, has played 34 times this season despite his age.

Everton manager David Moyes hailed Young's professionalism and leadership qualities.

“His versatility, experience and know-how have also been really beneficial to the team and me,” Moyes said.

With United, Young won the Premier League title as well as the FA Cup and English League Cup. He has also played for Inter Milan and had two spells at Aston Villa.

Everton also said back-up goalkeepers Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia would be leaving as free agents.

