BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa confirmed the sale of France winger Moussa Diaby to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad on Wednesday for a reported fee of around 50 million pounds ($65 million).

The 25-year-old Diaby only moved to Villa Park last summer — for a reported club-record fee — and scored 10 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions, helping Unai Emery’s side qualify for the Champions League.

Diaby had previously spent four years in Germany at Bayer Leverkusen before linking up again with Emery, who had managed the forward at Paris Saint-Germain.

His latest move will see him team up with compatriots Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, as well as former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. Al-Ittihad, under head coach Laurent Blanc, is aiming to improve on a fifth-place finish last season.

Also Wednesday, second-tier Sunderland announced the signing of Colombia international Ian Poveda on a free transfer.

