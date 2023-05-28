BIRMINGHAM. England (AP) — Aston Villa ended its 13-year European exile after a nervy 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

First-half strikes from Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins ensured Villa finished the season in seventh place.

Villa secured its highest Premier League finish for 13 years, and with it a route into the Europa Conference League. Seventh represents a triumph for Villa manager Unai Emery, having taken over a relegation-threatened side in October following Steven Gerrard’s dismissal.

Deniz Undav pulled one goal back — having also had a goal disallowed for offside — but the Seagulls were unable to find a leveler.

Brighton, in the third tier 12 years ago, are heading to Europe for the first time following its impressive season. Brighton had already sealed sixth and a Europa League place so all eyes were on the hosts.

