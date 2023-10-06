Ollie Watkins is locked in at Villa Park.

Aston Villa announced a contract extension for the 27-year-old England striker on Friday that sees Watkins signed through 2028.

“I feel like this is the best place for me to play my football; I’ve still got a lot to achieve here," Watkins told the club website. I feel like I’ve had a really good connection with the fans since I’ve come here. From day one, they’ve been really good with me; we’ve had highs and lows but that’s football. You can see the direction of the club, and I want to be a part of that."

A native of Torquay, Watkins is in his fourth season with the club since a then club-record £28 million move from Brentford.

In 116 league appearances for the team, Watkins has 44 goals, including a hat-trick performance last weekend in a 6-1 Premier League win over Brighton. On the season, Watkins has seven goals in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Internationally, Watkins has two goals in seven Three Lions appearances.