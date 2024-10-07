BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2030, the Premier League team said Monday.

The Colombia international has made an outstanding start to the season, scoring six goals in all competitions despite making just one start.

The 20-year-old Duran has earned a reputation as a super-sub and came off the bench to score the winner as Villa beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in the Champions League last week.

Duran's new deal comes less than two years since he joined Villa from MLS team Chicago Fire for around $23 million in January 2023.

He has played 59 times for Villa and scored 14 goals in total.

