Amadou Onana is trading Liverpool for Birmingham.

Fabrizio Romano reports Aston Villa have reached a club-record £50 million deal to sign the Belgium midfielder from Everton pending a physical.

Onana, 22, will sign a five-year deal with the club. The deal comes with a sell-on clause included.

Born in Dakar, Onana relocated to Brussels as a child and is a product of the Hoffenheim academy. After making his debut with the reserves side in 2019, he left Hoffenheim for Hamburg before transferring to Lille in 2021. Following one season in Ligue 1, Onana moved to the Toffees in the summer of 2022 in a £33 million move.

Onana made 63 Premier League appearances over two seasons for Everton.

Internationally, Onana made his senior debut for the Red Devils in 2022 and has been capped 17 times. He was a member of the Belgium squads at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

Onana is set to become sixth addition of the offseason. The team has already landed Netherlands left-back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, wingers Samuel Iling-Junior and Lewis Dobbin from Juventus and Everton, respectively, forward Cameron Archer from Sheffield United and former England midfielder Ross Barkley on a free transfer from Luton Town.