MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s season came to a heartbreaking end with a 2-2 (5-4) penalty shootout loss to Atlanta United at Stade Saputo on Tuesday.

Brooks Lennon and Stian Gregersen scored for Atlanta, while Josef Martinez registered a brace for Montreal in their first playoff game since 2022.

Montreal took control of the game early, dominating possession and working to break down a resolute Atlanta defence until the 30 minute-mark when the visiting side opened the scoring against the run of play.

Taking advantage of a marking error, Lennon got on the end of a perfectly delivered cross from Pedro Amador and directed the ball into the bottom corner with his head. Two minutes later, Lennon found himself in the exact same position and with a chance to double Atlanta’s lead, but sent the shot high and wide.

Gregersen cemented Atlanta’s lead in the 44th minute through another defensive breakdown. With a set piece coming from the left-side, the Norwegian international’s header sent United to the locker room with a 2-0 lead.

Montreal opened the first half with the same aggression, needing two goals to keep their season alive. The team found success in creating half-chances, but couldn't find enough danger to trouble Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan until the 63rd minute.

Substitute Tome Pearce sent in a dangerous cross and Guzan was unable to handle the ball. He spilled it to a waiting Martinez who put it in to cut Montreal's deficit to 2-1.

Montreal threw everything forward in search of an equalizer and won a penalty in the 89th minute. Under pressure, Martinez stepped up and expertly dispatched a shot into the top right corner.

With no winner after 90 minutes, the game went to a shootout.

For Montreal, Martinez scored, Pearce was stopped, Nathan Saliba scored, Gabriele Corbo scored and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint scored.

For Atlanta, Dax McCarty, Daniel Rios, Aleksey Mranchuk, Derrick Williams and Saba Lobjanidze all scored.

UP NEXT

Atlanta will now turn its attention to Lionel Messi and league-leading Inter Miami. Game one of the best-of-three series will take place on Friday at Chase Stadium in Miami.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.