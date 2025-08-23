Aubameyang scores two as Marseille moves on from players' locker room fight

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Marseille ended a week of turmoil with a 5-2 win over promoted Paris FC in the French league on Saturday.

Marseille could even afford a missed penalty from Mason Greenwood late on.

But the victory wasn’t a given amid the unusual buildup to the game. Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi said Friday that teammates Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe had brawled as if in a pub fight after the team’s season-opening loss at Rennes last weekend.

Both players have been put on the club’s transfer list.

Greenwood opened the scoring Saturday with a penalty before the Aubameyang show started with a spectacular finish in the 24th minute.

Ilan Kebbal pulled one back four minutes later with a brilliant strike inside the far post and he played in Moses Simon to equalize early in the second half with a perfectly placed through ball.

Aubameyang restored Marseille’s lead after a gift from the Paris defense, Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg made it 4-2 in the 81st, and impressive substitute Robinio Vaz completed the scoring in stoppage time after Greenwood missed his second opportunity from the spot. The penalty was awarded for a foul on Vaz.

Lyon hosted Metz and Auxerre visited Nice later Saturday.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain defeated Angers 1-0 on Friday.

