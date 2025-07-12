AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brad Stuver made eight saves for Austin and Aljaz Ivacic stopped four for New England as their teams battled to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Both teams had good chances to score late in the second half. Austin's Myrto Uzuni hit the cross bar in the 81st minute. In the 88th minute, an attempt by New England's Brandon Bye went over the bar.

Austin (7-8-6) attempted 19 shots, with four on goal. Austin dominated possession with 57.6%.

The Revolution (6-8-7) attempted 12 shots but none of their eight shots on goal got past Stuver.

The Revolution are winless in six straight matches.

Up next

New England: at New York on Wednesday

Austin: at L.A. Galaxy on Wednesday

