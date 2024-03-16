Austin FC, Philadelphia Union play to draw

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored from the left corner of the six-yard box to pull Philadelphia even as the Union and Austin FC played to a 2-2 draw Saturday night, as both teams remain winless through the first three games of the MLS season.

The Union (0-0-3) scored on a penalty kick 13 minutes into the match. Kai Wagner put his left foot into a shot from outside the penalty area at the 10-minute mark that was blocked by Austin's Alexander Ring that was ruled a hand ball after a video review. Daniel Gazdag converted the penalty.

Down 1-0 to start the second half, Austin (0-1-3) evened the match in the 56th minute when Hector Jimenez, who had just come on as an injury replacement for Zan Kolmanic, lofted a pass into the box and Diego Rubio headed the ball into the top center of the goal. Two minutes later Austin scored again when Jon Gallagher right-footed a shot from the left side of the box into the bottom right corner.

Philadelphia had 18 shot attempts and put seven on goal to Austin's 13 shots with two on goal. Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver had five saves. Union goalkeeper Andre Blake did not have a save.

The game featured nine yellow cards, six to Union players.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer