Xavi Hernandez's tumultuous season at Camp Nou has taken another turn.

Guillem Balague reports Barcelona is considering sacking their manager following blunt talk at a Thursday press conference in which he bemoaned a lack of financial resources.

The talk, Balague notes, angered the Barca board and now Xavi, who had previously announced his departure at season's end before reconsidering, could be on his way out the door.

"We are going to try to compete," Xavi said ahead of Thursday's 2-0 win at Almeria. "The situation is difficult financially. It has nothing to do with what used to happen 25 years ago, when the coach came and said 'I like this player, this one and this one.' It doesn't work like that anymore. The supporters need to understand the situation. As the coach, I understand what's happening and that's how we're going to manage things. Right now, we are not in the same conditions as other clubs with better [financial] fair play, that's the reality. The fans should know. But this doesn't mean that we won't try to achieve our goals."

A club icon who played 17 seasons in the Barca midfield, Xavi is wrapping up his third season at the helm of the team. After winning La Liga last season, Barca sits 14 points behind champions Real Madrid this season.

Should Xavi be dismissed, reserve team manager Rafael Marquez, the former Barca and Mexico defender, would be heavily favoured to take over.

Barca wraps up its season with a home game against Rayo Vallecano and a visit to Valencia.