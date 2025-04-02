MADRID (AP) — Barcelona could lose playmaker Dani Olmo and forward Pau Víctor for the rest of the season after the league said Wednesday that the club is not complying with financial fair play rules.

Barcelona managed to register Olmo and Víctor after the government’s sports authority intervened with a provisional ruling against the Spanish league and Spanish federation’s decision to deny the club’s request because it missed the end-of-the year deadline to comply with financial rules.

The Spanish league said it notified the sports authority about what it claimed to be incorrect information sent by Barcelona regarding the sales of VIP seating at the renovated Camp Nou stadium, which was crucial to give the club the needed income that would allow it to include Olmo and Víctor in the roster.

The league said Barcelona has had three different auditors in the last three months, and they provided conflicting information regarding the club's finances.

The league said the government's sports authority has until April 7 to give a final ruling on the issue.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the accusation is “another attempt to hurt the club's image."

“I have a feeling that this is not a coincidence,” he said, referring to the news coming on the day of the team's Copa del Rey semifinal match at Atletico Madrid. “It's another attempt to destabilize our team. It feels like that, because they can't beat us on the field, they are trying to beat us in the offices.”

He did not seem to be referring specifically to Atletico.

Barcelona and Atletico drew 4-4 in their Copa quarterfinal first-leg game in Barcelona. The Catalan club leads the Spanish league.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer