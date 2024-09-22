MADRID (AP) — Barcelona extended its perfect start to the Spanish league season but lost goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen with a serious knee injury on Sunday.

Barcelona routed host Villarreal 5-1 to pick up its sixth straight victory in the competition, but saw Ter Stegen leave the match on a stretcher just before halftime after his right knee buckled when he fell awkwardly after going up for a ball crossed into the area.

It was the latest injury to Hansi Flick's Barcelona, which is already without Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Ronald Araujo, among others.

Robert Lewandowski scored a pair of first-half goals and Raphinha added two after the interval, with Pablo Torre also scoring for the Catalan club in the second half.

Barcelona has outscored its opponents 22-5 in its first six games. It has a four-point lead over Real Madrid, which beat Espanyol on Saturday.

In other results Sunday, Getafe and Leganes drew 1-1 and Athletic Bilbao defeated Celta Vigo 3-1.

