Barcelona extends Raphinha's contract to 2028 following breakthrough season

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona forward Raphinha signed a contract extension Thursday to stay at the Catalan club until 2028.

The Brazil international has scored 34 goals and provided 25 assists in 56 appearances this season in a breakthrough campaign. He was the most used player by coach Hansi Flick.

Only Robert Lewandowski, who has 40 goals, has scored more this season for Barcelona.

The 28-year-old Raphinha led the team with 13 goals in the Champions League before it was eliminated by Inter Milan in the semifinals.

He netted five of the 16 goals scored by Barcelona in the four “clasico” matches that it won against rival Real Madrid this season.

Raphinha helped Barcelona lift three trophies this season: the Spanish league, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds in 2022. In his first season, he had 10 goals and 12 assists. In 2023-24, he had 10 goals and 13 assists.

