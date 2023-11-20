BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Midfielder Gavi will undergo surgery to repair a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, Barcelona said Monday.

Gavi was injured in the first half of Spain's 3-1 win at Georgia on Sunday in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship.

Barcelona said medical exams on Monday also revealed an injury to Gavi's lateral meniscus.

The club said the surgery will take place in the coming days and a new medical update will be released later. It did not give a timetable for the player's recovery, but the injury is expected to keep him from playing again this season.

Gavi was is tears when he limped off the field in the 26th minute after stepping awkwardly while trying to control the ball.

“This can happen at any time. It was an accident,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said. “It’s a very difficult moment. It’s difficult for him, his club, his teammates, for me and for the federation. We are devastated.”

The 19-year-old Gavi made 15 appearances with Barcelona this season, 13 of them as a starter. He scored against Villarreal in the Spanish league and against Antwerp in the Champions League.

