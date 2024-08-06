Dani Olmo appears to be headed back to where it all started.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Barcelona has reached a verbal agreement with RB Leipzig for the Spain winger's services.

Romano notes that the transfer fee is a guaranteed €55 million with a potential €7 million more in add-ons. The player has agreed to a six-year deal with the Blaugrana through 2030.

Olmo, 26, is a product of Barca's famed La Masia academy, but never appeared for the first team, joining Dinamo Zagreb in 2016.

After six seasons in Croatia, Olmo joined Leipzig in 2019. He made 107 Bundesliga appearances over five seasons, scoring 14 goals.

Internationally, Olmo has been capped 39 times by La Roja since his senior debut in 2019. He had three goals during Spain's triumphant run at Euro 2024, earning him the Golden Boot as part of a six-way tie.