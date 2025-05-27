Barcelona has inked young superstar Lamine Yamal to a new deal.

The team announced an extension on Tuesday that will take the 17-year-old Spain winger through 2031.

Yamal made his senior debut in 2023 at the age of 15.

"Yamal's renewal is a demonstration of the solidity of Barca's project," the team said in a statement. "His emergence on to the world football scene is like few others. The lad from Mataro near Barcelona has exploded on to the stage that is world football with performances that are already part of Barcelona history."

Yamal made 55 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 18 times. He played a key role in the team's two domestic trophies this season, winning both La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Internationally, Yamal has already been capped 19 times by La Roja and helped Spain capture Euro 2024.