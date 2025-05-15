BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona clinched its 28th Spanish league title after Lamine Yamal starred in its 2-0 win at crosstown rival Espanyol on Thursday.

Yamal scored in the 53rd minute when the teenage phenom slid past two defenders along the edge of the area before he whipped one of his now trademark left-footed curlers into the corner of the net.

It was a fitting culmination to Yamal's season. The 17-year-old excelled for Barcelona with his goals, dribbling and playmaking as he confirmed his status as the next big star of global soccer.

Fermín López scored in stoppage time after Espanyol was reduced to 10 men in the 80th when Leandro Cabrera saw a direct red for hitting Yamal in the stomach while disputing a ball.

Barcelona won the title with two rounds remaining. It completed a domestic double with the Copa del Rey title and reached the Champions League semifinals in a fantastic first season for coach Hansi Flick.

Flick’s team virtually ended Madrid’s title defense when it beat its top rival 4-3 on Sunday, making it four of four clasico victories across all competitions this season.

Madrid's victory over Mallorca on Wednesday impeded Barcelona from winning the title without playing. But the Catalan club needed just two points from its final three games of the season.