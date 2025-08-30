BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany appealed for calm after another scare at Augsburg, where his team held on for a 3-2 win in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern had needed a late goal from Harry Kane to get past third-division team Wehen Wiesbaden in the German Cup on Wednesday, and there was another anxious finish in Augsburg during a rendezvous with former player Sandro Wagner in his first home game as coach.

Kristijan Jakić and then Mert Kömür scored as Wagner’s team threatened to come from three goals down against its bigger Bavarian rival.

Despite goals from Serge Gnabry, Luis Díaz and Michael Olise – two of them set up by Kane – Bayern was unable to relax. Kömür headed wide in the 90th minute and Augsburg kept pushing.

“I want to give it a bit of context,” Kompany said of Bayern's shaky finish. “We came into this season without preparation, nothing, hardly any break, and we've played seven games and won seven. Four were in the super cup, cup, and now two in the league. Three were away and we scored a load of goals and created a load of chances. It's not perfect, I know that, but I think we'll get there.”

Bayern's efforts to sign Senegal striker Nicholas Jackson as a backup for Kane are proving more complicated than anticipated.

There was a lengthy holdup in stoppage time when Augsburg player Robin Fellhauer was stretchered off with a head injury after a clash of heads with Bayern’s Sacha Boey.

"It’ll be OK, but it’ll take two or three weeks. It’s a serious concussion,” Wagner said of Fellhauer's condition.

Another blow for Ten Hag

Teenage defender Karim Coulibaly scored in stoppage time for 10-man Werder Bremen to draw 3-3 with Bayer Leverkusen and deny Erik ten Hag his first Bundesliga win.

Ten Hag's Leverkusen looked to be firmly in control with Bremen captain Niklas Stark sent off after conceding a penalty that Patrik Schick converted to make it 3-1 in the 64th minute.

But Isaac Schmidt pulled one back on a counterattack, and the 18-year-old Coulibaly had the final say in the 95th minute with his goal sparking wild celebrations.

“We have to improve very quickly, because this is not the way we want to perform,” Schick said.

Though it will provide little comfort for new Leverkusen coach Ten Hag, his team extended its away record in the Bundesliga by staying unbeaten for 35 games.

Leverkusen lost on Ten Hag's league debut last weekend.

Tillman scores on debut

Ten Hag surprised many by starting with both Schick and the 18-year-old Christian Kofane leading the attack. Piero Hincapie, who is expected to move to Arsenal, stayed on the bench. United States midfielder Malik Tillman made his first start since joining from PSV Eindhoven.

Nathan Tella pounced on a loose ball in the Bremen defense and raced clear before cutting the ball back for Schick to open the scoring.

French defender Axel Tape brilliantly evaded two Bremen players before starting the attack that led to a goal for Tillman — the 23-year-old German-born midfielder controlled Kofane's cross with his shoulder and then let fly to score in the 35th.

Romano Schmid pulled one back with a penalty before the break, and Schick thought he'd ended the game as a contest with the next one.

Doan delight for Frankfurt

Japan forward Ritsu Doan scored his first league goals for Eintracht Frankfurt and he set up the other in a 3-1 win at Hoffenheim.

Spanish defender Chema scored late for Stuttgart to beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-0 in its first game since selling Germany forward Nick Woltemade to Newcastle.

Leipzig beat Heidenheim 2-0.

