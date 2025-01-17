Bayern Munich is in advanced talks with Canadian star Alphonso Davies on a new four-year deal, according to a report by TSN’s Rick Westhead.

According to Westhead’s report, Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh and Bayern Munich’s director of sport Max Eberl discussed the new contract on Friday and could finalize an agreement as early as next week.

The 24-year-old has also received contract offers from teams in England and Spain.

Davies joined Bayern in 2019 from the Vancouver Whitecaps and has made 218 appearances for the Bundesliga club, registering 12 goals and 32 assists across all competitions.

The Edmonton native captured the Champions League with Bayern in 2020 and has been part of league winning sides in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023.

Davies has also made 56 appearances for the Canadian men's national team and has 16 goals and 17 assists. He was named captain of the team last June.

Bayern Munich currently leads the Bundesliga with 42 points, four ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and are in the top 10 of the expanded UEFA Champions League standings.