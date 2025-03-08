BERLIN (AP) — Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead and slumped to a 3-2 loss at home to struggling Bochum on Saturday, but Bayer Leverkusen was unable to take advantage.

Leverkusen lost 2-0 at home to Werder Bremen — a team that had lost its previous five games across all competitions.

The Champions League weighed heavily across the league on a day of upsets.

Borussia Dortmund lost 1-0 at home to Augsburg, leading to a chorus of whistles from home fans before the “Black and Yellows” go to Lille for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday. The teams drew the first leg 1-1 last Tuesday.

Also, Stuttgart was held to a 2-2 draw by Holstein Kiel, and Wolfsburg drew with St. Pauli 1-1.

Freiburg was hosting Leipzig later in a duel for Champions League qualification. Both need a win to keep pace with Mainz, which won Friday to boost its qualification prospects.

Wirtz injured

Leverkusen's loss – its second blow this week after Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Bayern in Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie – was compounded by an injury to star player Florian Wirtz early in the second half.

Wirtz, who had only gone on after the break as a substitute, was unable to continue after a foul from Bremen's Mitchell Weiser in the 52nd minute. Weiser, who was booked, connected with Wirtz's right foot.

Both Leverkusen and Bayern had rested players before they meet again for the second leg of their Champions League in Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Bochum wins in Munich

Bochum is celebrating its first win in Munich since 1991. It was also Bayern's first defeat at home this season.

Raphaël Guerreiro got Bayern off to a flying start in the 14th minute, but Serge Gnabry missed a penalty shortly afterward when his effort crashed off the left post.

Harry Kane, who’d been rested, usually takes Bayern’s penalties. Kane hasn’t missed any of his last 30.

Guerreiro made the most of his rare start with his second goal in the 28th, only for Jakov Medic to pull one back three minutes later.

The game tipped in Bochum’s favor when Palhinha was sent off in the 43rd for a studs-up challenge on Georgios Masouras’ ankle.

Ibrahima Sissoko equalized in the 51st and Matus Bero put the visitors in front in the 71st. It proved to be the winner, but Bochum needed goalkeeper Timo Horn at his best to grab its first away win of the season.

Leverkusen's loss means Bayern still leads by eight points with nine rounds remaining.

