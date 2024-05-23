It's out of the frying pan and into the fire for Vincent Kompany.

Fabrizio Romano reports Bayern Munich is nearing an agreement to name the Manchester City icon its new manager.

Kompany, 38, has spent the past two seasons as manager at Burnley. After leading the Clarets to a Championship title in 2023, Burnley finished 19th in the Premier League were relegated this past season.

Prior to the job at Turf Moor, Kompany has also managed at Anderlecht in his native Belgium.

As a player, Kompany spent 11 seasons at the Etihad, serving as captain for eight, where he won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups. Internationally, he was capped 89 times by the Red Devils.

Romano notes that the Bundesliga giants are intrigued by Kompany's vision and ideas. The last remaining hurdle is compensation.

Kompany would succeed Thomas Tuchel, who departed the team after just over a year on the job.

Bayern finished second in the Bundesliga this past season, failing to win the German championship for the first time in 11 years.