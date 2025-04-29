Eric Dier is headed to Ligue 1.

Fabrizio Romano reports the former England defender will join Monaco on a three-year deal following the expiration of his Bayern Munich deal on June 30.

Dier, 31, has appeared in 18 Bundesliga games this season, starting 13 of them. He has one goal and one assist.

A native of Cheltenham, Dier is set to finish his second season in Germany following nine-plus seasons with Tottenham Hotspur.

A product of the Sporting academy, Dier made his senior debut in 2012 and spent two years in Portugal before signing for Spurs in 2014.

Internationally, Dier made 49 appearances for the Three Lions from 2015 to 2022, going to two World Cups and a Euro.